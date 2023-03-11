'Gwalior Boy on Times Square', Kartik Aaryan thanks fans for making his first New York trip memorable

Always known to be a fan-made superstar, Kartik Aaryan has many times set benchmarks in love and craze of fans as his fandom is ever-growing not just in India but globally. Recently, the actor went to New York for the first time, and not only did the actor appear on Times Square boards, but he was showered with so much love from the fans and crowds there.

Taking to his social media, Kartik shared some glimpses of his first trip to the city and the craze you can see is just huge.



From fans' flashmob to selfie moments with Kartik and, posters of 'I Love Kartik', there was a lot of excitement to see the young actor. Having seen such immense love from the crowd, the superstar expressed his gratitude in the caption writing -

"Gwalior Boy on Times Square 🤙🏻🙏🏻Thank you New york city and to all the Fans for showering me with so much love and making my First Trip to the city memorable and full of surprises 🇺🇸 You have my Heart :)"

Apart from this, on the occasion of Holi, Kartik celebrated in Dallas, USA, where a massive crowd turned up to meet the young superstar, making it one of the biggest events for an Indian actor in the country ever, as the event saw as many as 7500- 8000 attendees. It was indeed a matter of sheer pride for the superstar that after Shahrukh Khan, he was the actor from India for who such a massive craze was seen and now it has also taken over Times Square.