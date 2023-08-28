Gagan Dev Riar, Scam 2003's lead actor was the first choice to play this character in Scam 1992
Gagan Dev Riar will lead Sony LIV’s upcoming original Scam 2003: The Telgi Story.
Gagan Dev Riar, the leading man of Sony LIV’s upcoming original Scam 2003: The Telgi Story is all geared up for its premiere on 1 September. But did you know that the actor was supposed to play a crucial part in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story?
Talking about his connection with the first season of the show, Gagan Dev Riar said, “If not for date issues, I would have been part of the first season of Scam. I was the first choice for the character of Sitaraman, the SBI manager who was at the centre of the whole securities scam, which was later exceptionally played by Jamini Pathak. However, at that time I was busy with a project and couldn’t take on the role. And later Telgi came into the picture. In the end it all worked out somehow, I did eventually get to be part of the Scam series, this time, as Abdul Karim Telgi”.
Helmed by Hansal Mehta and directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the series is based on one of India's biggest scams by Abdul Karim Telgi, which shocked the nation with its unimaginable scale.
Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNEXT, the show stars Sana Amin Sheikh, Bhavana Balsaver, Bharat Jadhav, J. D. Chakravarthy, Bharat Dabholkar, Shashank Ketkar, Talat Aziz, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Vivek Mishra, Hitha Chandrashekhar, Ajay Jadhav, Dinesh Lal Yadav, amongst others in pivotal roles.
Scam 2003: The Telgi Story will stream from September 1 on Sony LIV.
