Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol's film stands at Rs 5.03 billion

There’s no stopping Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 as the Anil Sharma directorial continues to mint money at the box office. The film currently stands at a tall Rs 5.03 billion total as it added another Rs 2.5 crore on Monday of this week as per estimates reported by trade insiders. What might put a stop to Sunny Deol’s film is thai week’s release, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan that looks promising.

Gadar 2 continues to break box office records

Gadar 2 opened in theatres at Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million) on August 11 alongside Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and a day after Rajinikanth's Jailer. Its highest single-day collection of Rs 55 crore came on Independence Day and it went on to collect Rs 284.63 crore (Rs 2.84 billion) in its first week. It further added Rs 134.47 crore (Rs 13.4 billion) in its second week and Rs 63.35 crore (Rs 630 million) in its third week. It crossed the Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) after running in theatres for three weeks.

Celebration of Gadar 2 success

As the film charts success, a grand bash was hosted on Saturday to celebrate with the Bollywood fraternity. The entire cast of the film along with director Anil Sharma was present at the party. While Ameesha Patel was in her glamorous avatar, Sunny Deol looked a stunner himself in a blue suit. The entire Deol family came to support the actor including Dharmendra, sons and daughter-in-law Drishya Acharya and Bobby Deol with family.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is a sequel to his 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. It features Sunny Deol as his iconic character Tara Singh along with Ameesha Patel as Sakeena and Utkarsh Sharma as their son Charanjeet Singh.

