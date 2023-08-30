From foes to friends? Shah Rukh Khan gives shoutout to Sunny Deol's Gadar 2

Looks like everything is finally getting better between Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan. The two actors had a fall out post their film, Darr. Sunny apparently had an issue with the climax, how his character meets his ending at the hands of Shah Rukh Khan’s character. Ever since, we have never seen the two socialise. Now that there are decades between that film and now, Shah Rukh Khan was seen giving a shoutout to Sunny’s recent film, Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 has been breaking all kinds of records and has managed to stand on its own at the box office. During an Ask SRK session that Shah Rukh Khan engages in on the microblogging platform X (previously known as Twitter), when someone asked, if he’s seen Gadar 2, Shah Rukh Khan eagerly replied, “Yeah loved it.”

Also, Sunny Deol recently revealed that Shah Rukh Khan called to congratulate him for Gadar 2's success. Sunny Deol was quoted, "He had seen this film and before that, he called me up and wished me and he was so happy, he told me I am so happy, you genuinely deserve it and I said thank you." He added, "I spoke to his wife and son and he said that tonight we're going to watch the film. And I said great. And I think after that he has seen it and tweeted about it."

Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol worked together in the 1993 hit Darr. After their fallout, they were barely ever seen mingling and socialising. When asked how his equation with SRK has changed over the time, Sunny Deol replied, "Of the past issues or whatever they were, I say, time heals everything and we move ahead. That's how it should be."

