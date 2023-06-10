Filmmaker Madhu Mantena all set to tie the knot with Indian author Ira Trivedi

Producer Madhu Mantena along with his fiancé Ira Trivedi, who is a Yogaacharya and Indian author, are all set to tie the knot at JW Marriott, Juhu tomorrow.

Today, Ira Trivedi kickstarted the wedding rituals with the Mehendi ceremony which will be followed by a holy union in Mumbai tomorrow.

Both Madhu and Ira have known each other for a long time now and their reunion is clearly one of the most special, spiritual events of their life.

Both individuals are madly in love and their family, close friends and industry colleagues are excited to grace the special event.

To give more background on Ira, she is the founder of Yog Love and is also an author.