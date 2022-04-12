Father-son duo Anil and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor to star in Netflix film 'Thar'

Anil Kapoor will soon be seen with son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor in Netflix movie ‘Thar’. The two had earlier worked together in the Netflix film ‘AK vs AK’.

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor is also a part of the film as a producer.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Thar follows antique dealer Siddharth’s journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. As the local cop Surekha Singh investigates these killings, he crosses paths with Siddharth. Will that encounter be the only one?”

Talking about Thar, Anil Kapoor said in a statement that the movie was pitched to him by his son. He said, “Harshvarrdhan has a very unique approach and his choice of films are also very distinct. The film was brought to me by Harshvarrdhan and he was very passionate about the project and he played an integral part in this film coming together. The story strikes the perfect balance between gritty and slick, grainy and smooth, fast paced yet nuanced. It is Harshvarrdhan’s first film as producer and I could see the passion in him from the word go. Thar is an experience and I can’t wait for audiences to watch it!”

Helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, ‘Thar’ stars Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik and Anil Kapoor.

The movie releases on Netflix on May 6.