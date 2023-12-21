LIVE TV
Fans celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's latest film release Dunki with fireworks and dhol

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Dec 21, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
Dunki released in worldwide theatres today. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani.

Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki released in theatres today and Shah Rukh Khan fans couldn’t keep their calm as the star has his third film release of the year. After Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan fans expect his latest to break even more records in box office collections than his previous films. 

Many netizens are even calling it “Dunki Day”. The film features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles in addition to Shah Rukh Khan. 

As expected, fans were seen queueing up for Dunki's first show in the morning all across India. As people lined up outside theatres, people were dancing to dhol beats and enjoying the vibe. There was also the Dunki Mela, fireworks, and many fans carrying Shah Rukh Khan’s cutout posters. 

In several videos that have now made their way to social media, fans can be seen dancing with many even dressing up as Shah Rukh Khan’s character from Dunki, Hardy. 

On seeing this mood, Shah Rukh Khan reacted to one video and wrote on X, "Arre ab picture dekhne toh jao ya bahar hi kushti karte rahoge. Go in see the movie and tell me if u all enjoyed it. Dunki"

The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and is produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. This is Shah Rukh Khan’s first project with Rajkumar Hirani. Dunki is clashing with Prashanth Neel's Salaar, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Zeba Khan

Zeba is a fashion and lifestyle reporter who has a keen eye for literature and everything vintage. She dreams of writing travel stories from every part of the world.

