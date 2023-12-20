Interview| Charu Shankar on playing Ranbir Kapoor's mother in Animal

Animal has been sensational at the box office. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial opened to massive numbers and has been consistent with its collections amid a raging debate on typification of women, sexual dynamics between a man and a woman, toxic masculinity perpetuated by the society and the universal language of love between a father-son duo. Animal is led by Ranbir Kapoor and stars other prominent names from the industry including Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

We got in touch with actress Charu Shankar who featured in Animal in the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s mother even though in real life, she is only a year older than the actor. Charu who was convincing in her role spoke to WION exclusively about the debate around the age-gap with her co-star Ranbir and her experience working with him and Anil Kapoor.

Edited excerpts from the chat:

Q: How do you feel about people reacting to you playing Ranbir Kapoor’s mother even though you’re just one year older than him?

A: The age gap debate is a very old one, and a very valid one. But this is really not a question I can comment on. This is a larger question for the powers that be in Bollywood, Hollywood, and in every industry. What I can comment on is my own role in the film where my character Jyoti establishes the central conflict of the story right at the start of the film – when RK’s character is still a young boy. Sandeep believed I was the right choice for this crucial part of his story. That’s how I came on board.

Q: What was your experience working with Anil and Ranbir Kapoor?

A: RK and AK are both huge superstars, and I was very nervous on my first day on the set. Both of them immediately put me at ease. Both are very collaborative actors, generous with their craft and time, and it was a pleasure working with them.

Q: What was the vibe like on the sets of Animal?

A: We shared many laughs on the set. Shakti Sir, Rashmika, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and I had many scenes together. One day, the sun was directly shining into our eyeline, and Ranbir taught all actors a technique to look into bright sunlight without squinting (and it works!). As for Anil Kapoor, he is so fit and so serious about his workouts and diet. Even when we had a 5am call sometimes, AK would be in the hotel gym, getting his workout for the day done.

Ranbir's daughter was born between schedules, and he showed us beautiful pictures of her which he had taken himself.

Rashmika and I could always find something to chat about, we were always giggling.