Durga Puja: Rani Mukerji looks her best during Sindoor Khela on last day of festival
Story highlights
Rani looked beautiful in a beige and golden silk saree for the last day of Durga Puja.
Rani looked beautiful in a beige and golden silk saree for the last day of Durga Puja.
Rani Mukerji looked extremely happy as she was spotted taking part in the last day of Durga Puja festivities. The actress was seen dancing and laughing as she moved to dhol beats and bells at the North Bombay Durga Puja. She played with sindoor with others at the pandal as part of Sindoor Khela tradition.
Rani opted for a beautiful beige and golden silk saree tied in a Bangla style and wore the traditional shakha pola (red and white bangles). She had sindoor smeared on her face as she took part in the festivities. The actress was seen having a good time with TV actress Rupali Ganguly. Both wore white and red sarees for the Sindoor Khela.
Videos of Rani and Rupali have now been making the rounds. Fans reacted to these videos. One internet user wrote, “She is damn beautiful.... I don't know why people judge her on height .... Her appearance is so mesmerising.... I mean she has done so good films with SRK... Bcz she has that charm and looks.” Another said, ”Rani Mukerji looks so so beautiful."
Also see: Dussehra 2023: Katrina Kaif, Yash, Alia Bhatt wish fans
There is also a video of Rani and sister-in-law Jyoti Mukerji playing Sindoor Khela. Jyoti is seen applying sindoor on Rani's forehead, head and bangles before giving her a warm hug. She is the wife of Rani's brother Raja Mukerji and a TV actor.
trending now
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.