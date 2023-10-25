Durga Puja: Rani Mukerji looks her best during Sindoor Khela on last day of festival

Rani Mukerji looked extremely happy as she was spotted taking part in the last day of Durga Puja festivities. The actress was seen dancing and laughing as she moved to dhol beats and bells at the North Bombay Durga Puja. She played with sindoor with others at the pandal as part of Sindoor Khela tradition.

Rani opted for a beautiful beige and golden silk saree tied in a Bangla style and wore the traditional shakha pola (red and white bangles). She had sindoor smeared on her face as she took part in the festivities. The actress was seen having a good time with TV actress Rupali Ganguly. Both wore white and red sarees for the Sindoor Khela.

Videos of Rani and Rupali have now been making the rounds. Fans reacted to these videos. One internet user wrote, “She is damn beautiful.... I don't know why people judge her on height .... Her appearance is so mesmerising.... I mean she has done so good films with SRK... Bcz she has that charm and looks.” Another said, ”Rani Mukerji looks so so beautiful."