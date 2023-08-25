Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha full movie leaked online in HD on date of release

What a mood dampener!Dulquer Salmaan’s latest King of Kotha falls into the hands of hackers as they leaked the full movie online in HD. The film released in theatres on August 24 and while it started with decent business at the box office, the online leak led to a dip in numbers. In the film, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in a new gangster avatar.

King Of Kotha full movie leaked online

According to several reports, Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha was leaked online just hours after the film was released in theatres. One publication mentioned that the Abhilash Joshiy-directed action thriller film is available for free download in HD quality on several Torrent websites and other sites.

King Of Kotha is not the only film to fall prey to online piracy in recent times. Most of the recently released films meet the same fate. Some of the recent films that have faced online leaks include Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, and others.

King Of Kotha: Plot

King Of Kotha follows the life of gangster Kannan, who rules the crime-infested town of Kotha. After being humiliated by Kannan and his men, cop Shahul Haasan plots the return of a former gangster named Kotha Rajendran alias Raju (Dulquer Salmaan). This leads to a change in power dynamics in the town of Kotha.

The film is directed by Abhilash Joshiy, and features an ensemble cast Dulquer Salmaan, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Saran, and Anikha Surendran.

