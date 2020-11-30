Dimple Kapadia on working with Christopher Nolan for Tenet: Made me believe in myself

Christopher Nolan’s latest release ‘Tenet’ has done some good for Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia. The actress who wa sinitially hesitant to be a part of the film has revealed that it indeed has instilled a new sense of confidence and belief in herself and her craft.

Dimple Kapadia said, "My process of working is fear and nervousness. I don't know how the process unfolds after that. She added that she now works on her "instinct and the director completely".

"My takeaway (after working in the film) is a hell of a lot. It has completely changed my mental make-up. It has made me more confident, wanting to do better roles, work more and made me more positive. It has made me believe in myself finally -- Nolan ke saath kaam kiya hai (have worked with Nolan)! It is a beautiful dream that has come true," she added.

Staying true to his genre of films, Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ is dubbed as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage" as it takes on thrilling time-bending mission with two secret agents, essayed by Robert Pattinson and John David Washington.

In the film, Dimple is seen as Priya. Playing a grey character, Dimple said, "It was lovely (exploring the shades of grey). It was a very lovely surprise, and the way it was written. It is written so beautifully that half the battle is won right there.”

"I was hesitating to do the film because I was not comfortable with myself and my capabilities but after doing a Nolan film, I (realised I) didn't have to worry because he takes care of everything,” she added.

‘Tenet’ was originally scheduled to release in July this year but it got postponed due to the pandemic. The film is now scheduled to release in India on December 4.

The film also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy. The film will be available to the Indian audience in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.