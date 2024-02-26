Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's Amar Singh Chamkila to release on this date
Helmed by the ace-director Imtiaz Ali, the movie tells the untold story of the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who is regarded as one of the best live stage performers. Chamkila, whose real name was Dhanni Ram was assassinated along with his wife Amarjot and two band members, who were gunned down on 8 March 1988 in Mehsanpur, Punjab. The assassination remains unresolved to date.
Get ready to delve into the world of Chamkila. Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's upcoming movie Amar Singh Chamkila has been one of the most awaited movies of the year. After a long wait, the makers have finally announced the release of the movie based on the true story of a late Punjabi singer.
Helmed by acclaimed director Imtiaz Ali, the movie will release directly on Netflix on April 12.
On Monday (Feb 26), the makers made the big announcement with a new motion poster featuring Diljit as Amar Singh Chamkila waving at the cheering audience with his ektara.
The singer wrote, ''Maahaul bann jaata tha jab vo chedta tha saaz, kuch aisa hi tha Chamkila ka Andaaz 🪕 @imtiazaliofficial ’s #AmarSinghChamkila arriving on 12 April, only on Netflix!''
The movie stars Parineeti Chopra as Chamkila's wife, Amarjot.
Apart from playing the lead, Diljit and Parineeti have lent their voices. The music of the movie is created by AR Rahman.
More about Chamkila
The movie marks the first collaboration of Parineeti and Diljit.
Talking about the film, director Imtiaz Ali told ANI, "Making Amar Singh Chamkila about the life of the iconic music star of the masses has been a unique journey for me. I could not have asked for better actors than the immensely talented Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra to play in this film, especially since it involves some live singing. The film follows the crazed popularity of Chamkila's daring songs, which society could neither ignore nor swallow. Having Netflix as a partner, I am humbled to take our story to millions of viewers not only in India but around the globe."