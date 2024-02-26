Vin Diesel gives Fast 11 update in first public post since being accused of sexual assault

Fans may rejoice. Vin Diesel is not leaving the Fast and Furious franchise just yet. The Hollywood star took to Instagram recently to confirm his involvement with the franchise. This was Diesel's first public remark about his role in the movie series since his former assistant accused him of sexual assault in December 2023. The actor said that the writers' and the production team's excitement for the saga's final film was "incredibly powerful".



"While everyone was heading into the weekend amped and excited, I thought of you all… reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey," Vin Diesel said.

Diesel will be part of Fast 11 which is a sequel to Fast X, released in 2023. The film's tenth movie which starred Vin Diesel as Dominic 'Dom' Terreto, also starred Jason Momoa.



The 11th film- Fast 11- will be the final film of the beloved movie franchise.



"Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution… as my youngest daughter would say, it’s profound," the actor told his 102 million Instagram followers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) × Vin Diesel thanked Fast and Furious fans for their support in the statement.



"This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together," he said.

The first film in the franchise- The Fast and The Furious- was based on a 1998 Vibe magazine article called Racer X. Diesel has been part of the franchise from the beginning.



Vin Diesel sexual assault case



In December 2023, Diesel's former assistant filed a lawsuit against the actor accusing him of sexually assaulting her in an Atlanta hotel room over 10 years ago.



Asta Jonasson alleged that her very first assignment after being hired by the actor's company was to travel to Atlanta in September 2010 during the shooting of Fast Five where she was asked to help Diesel leave a hotel in the early morning hours after entertaining multiple women in a suite before paparazzi were alerted to his whereabouts.