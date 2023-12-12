LIVE TV
Deepika Padukone trolled for wearing monokini in Fighter, fans defend with photos of nude Ranbir in Animal 

New DelhiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Dec 12, 2023, 08:41 PM IST
A poster of Animal and a still from Fighter Photograph:(Twitter)

Fighter teaser only gives a glimpse of a few scenes of the film and gives a good idea of the aerial stunts that it will showcase. Yet, trolls have found the time to zero in on a brief shot where Deepika is seen wearing a black monokini, romancing a shirtless Hrithik Roshan on the beach.

Deepika Padukone is in the news once again for the costumes she has worn in a film. The teaser of her upcoming film Fighter was unveiled a few days ago. The film has Deepika along with actors Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in key roles. They all play fighter pilots in the Siddharth Anand film. The short teaser only gives a glimpse of a few scenes of the film and gives a good idea of the aerial stunts that it will showcase. Yet, trolls have found the time to zero in on a brief shot where Deepika is seen wearing a black monokini, romancing a shirtless Hrithik Roshan on the beach. The shot, only a few seconds long, seemed to have irked some sections on social media. 

Padukone is now facing backlash from trolls who have argued that a woman pilot wearing a bikini on a beach goes against our country's culture. 

One user commented, ''It is degrading our women fighter pilots. Every country and culture has its own set of beliefs. No Indian will appreciate such perverted portrayal of our Brave IAF women fighter pilots.''

While trolls have been tweeting against Padukone, there hasn't been any comment on the fact that the particular shot also has Hrithik Roshan shirtless. 

Many fans have also defended the actress and reason that a woman pilot can have a life outside of the Indian Air Force and that it is normal to wear a bikini at the beach. 

One user tweeted, ''So our IAF pilots don’t have intimate life with their loved ones?'' while another wrote, ''Personal life bhi ek cheez hoti hai. So Brave IAF women can't have fun according to you''. 

This isn't the first time that Deepika Padukone has faced backlash over wearing a bikini in a film. Earlier this year, there was a huge uproar over her wearing an orange bikini and dancing with Shah Rukh Khan in the Pathaan song Besharam Rang.

Many have also pointed out the hypocrisy amongst those who are tweeting against Padukone and pointed out that there have been no objection to the depiction of domestic violence in Animal or Ranbir Kapoor's naked shots yet some have attacked Padukone for wearing a monokini at the beach. Fans have also shared Vidyut Jamwal's naked photos from his retreat in the hills and called out the double standards of the trolls. 

Fighter is a story of fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force and also features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film will release in theatres on January 25, 2024. 

Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for the most part of her career. While writing on cinema remains her first love, her other interest lies in topics like gender, society and Indian literature. You can follow her on Twitter @shominisen

