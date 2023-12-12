Deepika Padukone trolled for wearing monokini in Fighter, fans defend with photos of nude Ranbir in Animal 

Deepika Padukone is in the news once again for the costumes she has worn in a film. The teaser of her upcoming film Fighter was unveiled a few days ago. The film has Deepika along with actors Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in key roles. They all play fighter pilots in the Siddharth Anand film. The short teaser only gives a glimpse of a few scenes of the film and gives a good idea of the aerial stunts that it will showcase. Yet, trolls have found the time to zero in on a brief shot where Deepika is seen wearing a black monokini, romancing a shirtless Hrithik Roshan on the beach. The shot, only a few seconds long, seemed to have irked some sections on social media.



Padukone is now facing backlash from trolls who have argued that a woman pilot wearing a bikini on a beach goes against our country's culture.



One user commented, ''It is degrading our women fighter pilots. Every country and culture has its own set of beliefs. No Indian will appreciate such perverted portrayal of our Brave IAF women fighter pilots.''

Naah #FighterTeaser is no Top Gun of Indian cinema.

It is degrading our women fighter pilots.

Every country n culture has got their set of beliefs.

No Indian will appreciate such perverted portrayal of our Brave IAF women fighter pilots.

Shame on #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/B3hdJ58mZz — Chudasama Bhavin (@bhavinahir555) December 8, 2023 ×

Another user harshly tweeted at Deepika Padukone by writing, ''I hope you have some shame left''.

@deepikapadukone i hope you have some shame left...with every movie you droop low as a woman,as an artist. U can remove all ur clothes for all we care, but do not demean our iaf woman fighters. U R CHEAP, THEY AREN'T — KK (@ForeverKrishnas) December 8, 2023 ×



While trolls have been tweeting against Padukone, there hasn't been any comment on the fact that the particular shot also has Hrithik Roshan shirtless.



Many fans have also defended the actress and reason that a woman pilot can have a life outside of the Indian Air Force and that it is normal to wear a bikini at the beach.



One user tweeted, ''So our IAF pilots don’t have intimate life with their loved ones?'' while another wrote, ''Personal life bhi ek cheez hoti hai. So Brave IAF women can't have fun according to you''.



This isn't the first time that Deepika Padukone has faced backlash over wearing a bikini in a film. Earlier this year, there was a huge uproar over her wearing an orange bikini and dancing with Shah Rukh Khan in the Pathaan song Besharam Rang.



Many have also pointed out the hypocrisy amongst those who are tweeting against Padukone and pointed out that there have been no objection to the depiction of domestic violence in Animal or Ranbir Kapoor's naked shots yet some have attacked Padukone for wearing a monokini at the beach. Fans have also shared Vidyut Jamwal's naked photos from his retreat in the hills and called out the double standards of the trolls.

*Deepika Padukone wears a bikini in #Fighter*



Twitter: She’s destroying Indian culture. Shameless!



*Ranbir goes completely naked in #Animal*



Twitter: ALPHA MALE. ART. PEAK CINEMA!



*slow claps* pic.twitter.com/6NYKWR3Xct — Viraj Pradhan (@GenericTallGuy) December 8, 2023 ×

Just taking a moment to remember the outrage from bhakts when Ranveer Singh did a naked photoshoot and Deepika Padukone wore an orange bikini.



It was never about the culture, isn't it bigots ? https://t.co/zW72gQfNk6 — vivan zaydan (@adi_01x) December 10, 2023 ×

They r praising animal movie n have problem with this great — MJP (@mjp0003) December 8, 2023 ×

Bro, women pilots do have their needs.



They are not robot and doesn't live in a plan whole life.

They do go out and live like anyone else may.



This is being sexiest. — 🇮🇳 Vishwajeet 🔥🔥🔥 (@vickyisbond1981) December 9, 2023 ×

Airmen have a life outside of service. This sequence isn't performed on duty. Stop imposing your fake excuse of culture and morality to write off their autonomy. — Minni Squad (@aloofryer) December 8, 2023 ×

Fighter is a story of fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force and also features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film will release in theatres on January 25, 2024.