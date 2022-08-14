Deepika Padukone voted as 'No. 1 heroine of India' in new survey; beats Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra

Deepika Padukone never fails to win over people with her charismatic personality and beauty. Ever since she stepped into the world of showbiz, she has been delivering great pieces of work and has proven her mettle amongst the rest. Her journey from her Bollywood debut film titled 'Om Shanti Om' to her big Hollywood debut film 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage' with Vin Diesel has been anything but ordinary.

By taking difficult roles and acing them, DP has managed to make a major mark in the industry and that also shows in surveys and polls.

As per a recently held survey by India Today, Deepika Padukone has once again been voted as the number 1 heroine of Indian cinema, followed by Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut. The 'Gehraiyaan' actress got 21 per cent votes in the poll, while others got nine per cent votes or below.

In the same survey, Manoj Bajpayee was voted the No. 1 OTT star (male) in India and Sushmita Sen was voted the 'No. 1 OTT star (female) in India.

Coming to Deepika's work front, she was last seen in 'Gehraiyaan', alongside Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The film was helmed by Shakun Batra.

The actress will feature next in 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She also has 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and a massive Pan-India project with Nag Ashwin.

On the personal front, she tied the knot with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in 2018. They are often spotted together on couple outings and public events. Recently, they walked on the ramp for Manish Malhotra and left everyone starstruck.