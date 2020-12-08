Deepika Padukone part of 'authentic smile' exhibition at Athens airport

Deepika Padukone's 'authentic smile' is greeting passengers at Athens airport. A picture of the Bollywood star's bust, made of dark stone is part of an exhibition of 'authentic smiles' at the airport.



The bust is modelled around one of Deepika's photos, and sports a choker and hair neatly tied in a bun. While Deepika's name is not mentioned in the display, the description reads as, "Indian Bollywood Actress smiles at Athens International Airport. Grey Marble, 2020 A.D."

Fans of the actress, who has been part of Hollywood hit franchise 'XXX' captured the image and posted on social media. Several of her fan pages re-shared the image which has now gone viral.



A popular star in India, Deepika Padukone is also internationally recognised for her work on mental health awareness. She has been brand ambasador of international brands and even featured in TIME magazine 2018 list of 100 most influential people in the world.



She was last seen in her home production 'Chhapaak' which released in January. Deepika is currently shooting for Shakun Batra's next that co-stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.