DDLJ turns 25, Shah Rukh Khan changes his Twitter name to Raj Malhotra

One of Bollywood's most iconic films 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' turned 25 on Tuesday. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film made everyone fall in love with Raj and Simran 25 years back. So it was befitting for superstar Shah Rukh Khan to change his Twitter profile name to Raj Malhotra in order to mark the special day.



The 54-year-old star has also changed his profile picture to Raj from DDLJ.



In the profile picture, SRK is seen sporting the iconic black leather jacket, with a brown shirt and a black hat adorned with feathers, as he smilingly poses for the lens.



Reminiscing about the DDLJ shooting days, Shah Rukh Khan got nostalgic and posted -- a special clip both on his Instagram and Twitter profiles -- some memorable glimpses from the classic hit.



SRK noted, "25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25@yrf."

His Simran, actress Kajol too expressed gratitude as she shared several clips from the film on Instagram and thanked fans for showering love. "Raj & Simran! 2 names, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn't stop coming in! I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you♥️"

Besides SRK and Kajol, the movie also starred Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Mandira Bedi, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri among many others.



Written and directed by debutant back then Aditya Chopra, DDLJ is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. It went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time.