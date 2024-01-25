Confirmed! Netflix announces Animal to release on January 26
Story highlights
Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, Animal explores a father-son relationship, romance, revenge and more.
Wondering what to watch over the Republic Day weekend in India? We have it sorted for you as Netflix announced that it's ready to release Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal for the holiday weekend.
Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles, Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and created quite a buzz when it released late last year, sending the box office collections soaring. One of the biggest films of 2023, along with the likes of Pathaan, Jawan and Gadar 2, Animal created quite a fan following.
The film will stream in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, exclusively on Netflix from January 26 onwards.
What is Animal about?
Animal is an action drama that explores the intricacies of modern-day relationships, focusing on the dynamics between a father and son. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Pranay Reddy Vanga.
Talking about the Netflix release of the film, Ranbir Kapoor said, “We are absolutely overjoyed by the response 'Animal' received in theatres and now I am glad that audiences worldwide will get a chance to watch it in the comfort of their homes. The opportunity to showcase our work globally is truly special!”.