Confirmed! Netflix announces Animal to release on January 26

Wondering what to watch over the Republic Day weekend in India? We have it sorted for you as Netflix announced that it's ready to release Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal for the holiday weekend.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles, Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and created quite a buzz when it released late last year, sending the box office collections soaring. One of the biggest films of 2023, along with the likes of Pathaan, Jawan and Gadar 2, Animal created quite a fan following.

The film will stream in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, exclusively on Netflix from January 26 onwards.

What is Animal about?

Animal is an action drama that explores the intricacies of modern-day relationships, focusing on the dynamics between a father and son. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Pranay Reddy Vanga.