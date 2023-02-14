Colour of love! Kiara Advani- Sidharth Malhotra share new photos from their dreamy Jaisalmer wedding

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding may have taken place a week back, but fans are still swooning over the couple's dreamy wedding photos. Now, on Valentine's Day, Sid and Kiara have shared photos of the pre-wedding pics and they are as dreamy as the ones from their wedding day.



Kiara and Sidharth got married on February 7 in Suryagargh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple had a two-day wedding celebration at Jaisalmer. They later hosted a reception in Delhi, which is Sidharth Malhotra's hometown. The couple on Sunday hosted a big party in Mumbai for friends from the film industry.



On Tuesday, Kiara and Sidharth share images of what seems like their haldi ceremony. For the pre-wedding event, the couple can be seen dressed in shades of ivory and yellow.



'Pyaar ka rang chada hai (drenched in the colour of love)' Kiara and Sidharth captioned the dreamy photos.