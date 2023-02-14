Colour of love! Kiara Advani- Sidharth Malhotra share new photos from their dreamy Jaisalmer wedding
Days after their dreamy wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared pre-wedding photos on Instagram.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding may have taken place a week back, but fans are still swooning over the couple's dreamy wedding photos. Now, on Valentine's Day, Sid and Kiara have shared photos of the pre-wedding pics and they are as dreamy as the ones from their wedding day.
Kiara and Sidharth got married on February 7 in Suryagargh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple had a two-day wedding celebration at Jaisalmer. They later hosted a reception in Delhi, which is Sidharth Malhotra's hometown. The couple on Sunday hosted a big party in Mumbai for friends from the film industry.
On Tuesday, Kiara and Sidharth share images of what seems like their haldi ceremony. For the pre-wedding event, the couple can be seen dressed in shades of ivory and yellow.
'Pyaar ka rang chada hai (drenched in the colour of love)' Kiara and Sidharth captioned the dreamy photos.
For the pre-wedding event, Kiara wore a white lace lehenga and matched it with a yellow stole while her groom Sidharth wore a mustard yellow kurta pyjama with a colourful stole.
The couple started dating while working on the sets of 'Shershaah'. The film based on Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra was released on Prime Video in 2021 and was a smash hit. They had kept their relationship private so far.
On Sunday, Sidharth and Kiara hosted a reception in Mumbai for Bollywood celebrities. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn were some of the celebrities who were seen at the reception party.