Case registered against Mahesh Manjrekar for showing children in objectionable manner

A case has been registered against actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act for the portrayal of children in an objectionable manner in his upcoming film 'Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha'.

According to the reports, the case has been registered under IPC Sections 292, 34, POCSO Section 14 and IT Act Sections 67, 67B.

The complaint also mentions the names of film producers Narendra, Shreyans Hirawat and NH Studioz.

The issue was first raised back in January when the National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed displeasure over the trailer of 'Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Koncha'.

Now, the commission has received a complaint from an organisation in Maharashtra over the trailer of the film. NCW chief Rekha Sharma has written a letter to the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, to censor the bold and sexually explicit scenes in the film's trailer.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Prasoon Joshi.