'Brahmastra' spinoff movie to revolve around Shah Rukh Khan's Scientist? Here's what Ayan Mukerji has to say

Bollywood's latest big-budgeted film, Ayan Mukerji's fantasy superhero epic 'Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva' or just 'Brahmastra', is sailing in untroubled waters when it comes to theatrical box office performance. It remains to be seen whether it will recoup its sky-high budget, let alone earn profit, but at the moment, the producers and distributors have reasons to be faithful. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, the film launched India's own cinematic universe called the Astraverse. The story establishes a deep mythology involving secret societies and divine weapons that harness the powers of elements or deities bestowed to ancient warrior sages by the gods.

Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni also featured in the cast.

Also Read: Is 'Brahmastra' really a success? It's complicated

Since the film establishes a cinematic universe, we can expect spinoff movies and even potentially TV series beyond the main three-movie series that we know of. We might soon see a spinoff movie that delves into the origin of Shah Rukh Khan's Mohan Bhargav, the 'Scientist', that we saw in the first act of the movie. Mohan Bhargav, which was also the name of SRK's character in Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Swades'.

Watch | Critically Speaking: Is 'Brahmastra' worth the hype?

Mukerji teased the same in an interview. He said before the fans demanded a movie on the Scientist (in online petitions), he and his team had also wished for the same.

“Before the fans were saying it, we were also saying that ourselves. When we were shooting the sequence in 2019, we were also saying on sets. As we discovered the personality of the scientist, we said, ‘Yaar, we have to do stuff. We have to do the origins story of the scientist!'” he told Indianexpress.com.

He added, "We were also vibing on that frequency, my assistants and I. So, I guess my response to the spin-off demand is that: We are already thinking about it. We are hearing everything and are planning our next moves."

It will be interesting to see how the Astraverse develops in the sequel to 'Brahmastra' and beyond.

Wion's Shomini Sen gave the film a positive review. She wrote, "The makers demand a suspension of disbelief while watching the film and thanks to its VFX, one wants to indulge in Mukerji's vision. 'Brahmastra' got delayed multiple times because the director wanted the special effects to look a certain way and the hard work shows on screen. Sure, the story is illogical on many occasions and this is not Mukerji's best writing. But haven't we been indulging Marvel for years as it has released numerous films years after years?"

