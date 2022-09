Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's film 'Brahmastra' finally releases in theatres. The film has created a lot of buzz in the past few weeks, courted controversy and has been touted as the most expensive film ever made in Bollywood. The film has Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pairing up onscreen for the first time. It also has some very prominent faces making cameo appearances. Is 'Brahamastra' worth your time? Does it live up to the hype? Watch Critically Speaking to find out.