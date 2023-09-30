Box office report: Fukrey 3 beats Vivek Agnihotri's film The Vaccine War

This Friday, two much-awaited Bollywood movies were released - one was The Kashmir Files fame Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War, and the second was the third instalment of the comedy film franchise Fukrey. Both films came at a time when Hindi films were again dominating the box office, and films like Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 are attracting huge audiences back to the theatre.

SRK's Jawan ruled the box office alone for two weeks and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films. And this week we have The Vaccine War vs. Fukrey. And it seems like Pulkit Samrat's film is the winner.

Looking at the first-day collection of the comedy-drama, the film has minted Rs 8.82 crore (Rs 80 million) on the first day and Rs 7.8 crore (Rs 70 million) on the second day, taking the total collection to Rs 16 crore (RS 160 million).

#Fukrey3 stays steady on Day 2 [working day, after partial holiday on Thu]… Biz should gather momentum from Sat - Mon… Eyes ₹ 45 cr - ₹ 50 cr total in its *extended* weekend [till Mon]… Thu 8.82 cr, Fri 7.81 cr. Total: ₹ 16.63 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/26XFsXqjB9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2023

Meanwhile, The Vaccine War had a slow start at the box office. On the first day of its release, the film earned Rs 85 lakh. On Day 2, the movie earned Rs 90 lakh (Rs 9 million), bringing the total collection to Rs 1.70 crore (170 million).

More about Fukrey



Directed by the talented Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, written by Vipul Vig, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Fukrey 3 boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring the remarkable Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha.



The desi-comedy film holds a special place in the hearts of millions of fans. The first film of the franchise was released in 2013 and was a sleeper hit, becoming Hindi cinema's most beloved comedy franchise. The second part of the film was released in 2017.

More about The Vaccine War



After the blockbuster success of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri and actor Pallavi Joshi are back with their next compelling film, The Vaccine War. The film revolves around the group of Indian scientists who created the COVID-19 vaccine despite all the hurdles.

The film stars Nana Patekar, Saptami Gowda and others.

