Box office: Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's fourth highest-grossing movie
Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki may not have had the record-shattering opening like the actor's two previous releases, Jawan and Pathaan, but the movie is earning decent numbers and has registered its name on SRK's highest-grossing movie list.
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki has grossed Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) worldwide. With this feat, the movie has become Khan's fourth-highest-grossing movie, surpassing Khan's 2015 film Dilwale. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie made around Rs 394 crore (Rs 3.9 billion) at the worldwide box office. In the domestic market, Dunki has earned an impressive Rs 203.87 crore (Rs 2.03 billion).
The three highest-grossing movies by Shah Rukh Khan are Jawan, Pathaan, and Chennai Express. Both Jawan and Pathaan, which were released in 2023, have earned over Rs 1 billion at the worldwide box office.
Released on January 25, 2023, Pathaan, which marked the comeback of King Khan to the big screen after four years of hiatus, was a huge box office success.
Starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the movie went on to earn around Rs 1055 crore (Rs 1 billion), and become the second-highest-grossing Hindi movie of all time. However, the action-thriller was dethroned by Shah Rukh's other film, Jawan. Released in September, Atlee's film made a whopping Rs 1160 crore (Rs 1.1 billion) in India, becoming the highest-grossing movie of 2023 and the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time after Aamir Khan's Dangal.
Dunki features an ensemble of Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.
WION's review of Dunki
In her review of the film, Shomini Sen wrote, "Dunki also comes out in a year when the alpha-male and action heroes have been lapped up in India. Hirani's sensibilities, therefore, may feel dated in a year like 2023. Nevertheless, Dunki has its heart in the right place and tries to convey an important message wrapped in Hirani's quintessential style of entertainment."