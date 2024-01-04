Box office: Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's fourth highest-grossing movie

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki may not have had the record-shattering opening like the actor's two previous releases, Jawan and Pathaan, but the movie is earning decent numbers and has registered its name on SRK's highest-grossing movie list.



Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki has grossed Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) worldwide. With this feat, the movie has become Khan's fourth-highest-grossing movie, surpassing Khan's 2015 film Dilwale. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie made around Rs 394 crore (Rs 3.9 billion) at the worldwide box office. In the domestic market, Dunki has earned an impressive Rs 203.87 crore (Rs 2.03 billion).

— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) January 4, 2024

The three highest-grossing movies by Shah Rukh Khan are Jawan, Pathaan, and Chennai Express. Both Jawan and Pathaan, which were released in 2023, have earned over Rs 1 billion at the worldwide box office.