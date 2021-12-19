Box office: Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' is unbeatable, crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Allu Arjun's recently released movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' is doing wonders at the box office.



The movie, which has given 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' a big competition at the ticket counters, has collected over Rs 100 crore worldwide in just two days and is still going strong



Sharing the box office figures, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on Twitter on Sunday, “#Pushpa has crossed ₹100 crore gross at the WW box office in 2 days.” He added that the film has grossed $1.30 Million at the USA box office.

'Pushpa: The Rise' (Hindi version) is also doing well in the theatres. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the performance of the film in Hindi, “#Pushpa #Hindi rises on Day 2… Gathers speed… Strong word of mouth converting into energetic footfalls… Single screens/mass pockets rocking… Major centres witness growth… Solid Day 3 on cards… Fri 3 cr, Sat 4 cr. Total: ₹7 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi." He wrote.

#Pushpa has crossed ₹ 100 Crs Gross at the WW Box office in 2 days.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 19, 2021 ×

The movie, which was released in theatres on 17th December follows the story of Pushpa Raj, a lorry driver in the Seshachalam forests of South India, set in the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Although, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is also performing well in India and worldwide too. Tom Holland starrer movie is officially the highest-grossing film for Sony Pictures in India.

#SpiderMan is UNSHAKABLE and UNBEATABLE on Day 3… Fetches ₹ 26 cr+ on *non-festival Saturday* in pandemic era is 🔥🔥🔥… Expect another big day today [Sun]… Thu 32.67 cr, Fri 20.37 cr, Sat 26.10 cr. Total: ₹ 79.14 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹ 100.84 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/uL7HwKy5GR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 19, 2021 ×

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers and wrote, ''The Spidey movie has also crossed Rs 100 cr mark in India. ''#SpiderMan is UNSHAKABLE and UNBEATABLE on Day 3… Fetches ₹ 26 cr+ on *non-festival Saturday* in the pandemic era is FireFireFire… Expect another big day today [Sun]… Thu 32.67 cr, Fri 20.37 cr, Sat 26.10 cr. Total: ₹ 79.14 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹ 100.84 cr. #India biz.''