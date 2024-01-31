Boman Irani's UK diaries: Guest speaker at Oxford University, speech at the British Parliament
Indian actor Boman Irani was one of the main guest speakers at the Indo-UK Summit with IIMUN this past week. The actor has joined the likes of Shah Rukh Khan by delivering an impactful speech at the Oxford University.
Boman had a busy week and engaged with 110 talented students from varied backgrounds at the summit. He was also felicitated at the event.
Boman Irani at Oxford
Sharing a few pictures from Oxford University and expressing gratitude, Boman wrote on Instagram, “Oxford University, my last stop and last speech for the @iimunofficial summit tour. Grateful to Dr. Aditi. Lahiri for the felicitation and her gracious words. I repeat, kudos to @iimunofficial and @rishabhshah2012 for this most successful and inspiring event.”
A fan commented on his post, "This is truly incredible. So proud of you Boman Sir." Another said, “Great job.” One more said, “Virus, you only can do this.”
Boman also attended the flag- hoisting ceremony at the University to mark India's 75th Republic Day and spoke at the Indian High Commission as well. Not only this, he also gave a speech at the British Parliament.
Boman Irani's next projects
Boman is all set to venture into direction. He will make his directorial debut with a project that he has written himself. He will also star in it. Boman is known for his comic timing. One of his most popular roles is that of Viru "Virus" Sahastrabuddhe, the strict and controlling director of a prestigious college who only believes in a competitive cutthroat education system.
Boman was recently seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki where he played the role of an English teacher named Geetendar 'Geetu' Gulati.The film was helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.