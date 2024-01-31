Boman Irani's UK diaries: Guest speaker at Oxford University, speech at the British Parliament

Indian actor Boman Irani was one of the main guest speakers at the Indo-UK Summit with IIMUN this past week. The actor has joined the likes of Shah Rukh Khan by delivering an impactful speech at the Oxford University.



Boman had a busy week and engaged with 110 talented students from varied backgrounds at the summit. He was also felicitated at the event.

Boman Irani at Oxford



Sharing a few pictures from Oxford University and expressing gratitude, Boman wrote on Instagram, “Oxford University, my last stop and last speech for the @iimunofficial summit tour. Grateful to Dr. Aditi. Lahiri for the felicitation and her gracious words. I repeat, kudos to @iimunofficial and @rishabhshah2012 for this most successful and inspiring event.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boman Irani (@boman_irani) × A fan commented on his post, "This is truly incredible. So proud of you Boman Sir." Another said, “Great job.” One more said, “Virus, you only can do this.”