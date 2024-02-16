Big-screen biopic on Shivaji Maharaj taking shape, to release in 2026

Indian producer-director Sandeep Singh is set to tell the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a new biopic. This will be his first theatrical feature film as a director and will be titled The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film will tell the story of revered 17th-century Indian ruler Shivaji Bhonsle.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

On the film, Sandeep said, “It’s taken me 23 years of hard struggle to build and create a position to debut as a director for my first mega-budget film ‘The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.’ There could be nothing better than this. I have been working on the script since 2019, five years of labour and love. I hope our audience will appreciate our film and the efforts invested in it,” Singh added.

For the unversed, Shivaji founded the Maratha empire when most of India was under the rule of Muslim monarchs. When the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was persecuting Hindus, the community rallied by Shivaji, who was crowned as Chhatrapati (monarch). During India’s independence movement, Shivaji was hailed as a Hindu nationalist hero and continues to be revered as one.

The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be produced by Immerso Studio and Legend Studios presentation. It is speculated to have an expensive budget and will be released in the Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi languages.

Among the crew that have been roped in, there is DoP Aseem Bajaj, choreographer Ganesh Hegde, costume designer Sheetal Sharma, production designer Sandeep Sharad Ravade, with casting by Kavish Sinha. The cast has not been revealed yet.

The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is due to release in January 2026, during the Indian Republic Day holidays.

Sandeep Singh's past works

Prior to this, Sandeep Singh was engaged with the boxing biopic Mary Kom which released in 2014. In the film, he served as an executive producer. He then went on to be involved with gay rights drama Aligarh in 2015 and the slum soccer film Jhund in 2022. He made his directorial debut with the ZEE5, transgender-themed film Safed which released in 2023.