Big news! Akshay Kumar starrer 'Laxxmi Bomb' to release in theatres and OTT on Diwali 2020

Laxmmi Bomb Release Date - Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Laxxmi Bomb’ is set to become India’s first film to get theatrical release imid COVID-19 pandemic. The makers have announced that the film will get a release on theatre and OTT partner Disney+Hotstar on the same day, that is, November 9.

Akshay Kumar’s film is coming at the right time to block a major Indian festival, Diwali.

Laxmmi Bomb Release Date update

But there’s a catch here as you might know that cinema halls are still shut in India because of the ongoing pandemic and the increase in number of active patients in the country. So the theatrical release in not in India but in other countries like Australia, NewZealand and UAE.

In India, fans of the Bollywood actor will have to wait a little longer for 'Laxxmi Bomb'.

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, 'Laxxmi Bomb' stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead.

Meanwhile, Akshay is currently busy in shooting for 'Bell Bottom'.