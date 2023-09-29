Big clash! This Christmas it will be Prabhas' Salaar Vs SRK's Dunki at the box office

One of the most anticipated movies of the year Prashanth Neel's Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire will hit theaters in December this year. On Friday, Homble Pictures confirmed the new release date of Prabhas' star-studded action drama. The film was earlier set to hit theatres on September 28th. However, it will be released on December 22 this year.

Salaar vs. Dunki

After a lot of rumours, it has been confirmed that this Christmas, fans will witness a huge class between Salaar and Dunki. Both films will hit theatres on December 22.

Trade Analyst Manobala Vijaybalan tweeted, “BREAKING: Pan India Star Prabhas' Salaar CONFIRMED to hit the BIG screens worldwide on 22 December 2023. Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire on December 22 (fire emoji). Clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. The date is so good that Prashanth Neel's Salaar will take historic opening of the year at the worldwide box office.”

This is not the first time that Prashanth Neel's film will have a face off with SRK's movie. In 2018, Zero and Yash-starrer battled for the Christmas audience, with the latter going on to become a massive hit.

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire postponed

Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire release date was pushed due to some post-production work. As per the source close to the project, "Director Prashanth Neel doesn't want to compromise on the final product of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. Hence he has decided to work on the post-production to prioritise every detail to be perfect despite the buzz for the film being at a time high. However, to ensure the best product to be delivered to the audience, the probability of film release is high in November. Meanwhile, the director is working on the post-production, and the makers, Hombale Films will soon announce the film's new release date.''

Apart from Prabhas and Prithviraj, the film also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy. The pan-India project has been described as a one-of-a-kind project that the audience has never seen before. It will be dark and full of action.

No delay in Dunki's release

Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll! After Pathaan, King Khan is basking in the success of Jawan. Both films have crossed Rs 1000 crore (Rs 10 billion) at the box office worldwide. Now, SRK's eyes are on his next Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and features Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role.

There were previous reports indicating a delay in Dunki's release, but after the major success, SRK confirmed that the film would be released in theatres on Christmas.

