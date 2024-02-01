Bhumi Pednekar holds journalism in high regard: Watch her turn journo in Bhakshak trailer
Story highlights
Bhumi Pednekar's next Bhakshak will stream on Netflix.
Makers released the trailer of Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bhakshak. The film is inspired by several real-life incidents. It takes on a Bihar shelter home abuse case in which Bhumi takes on the role of a young journalist who wants to find justice for these girls. She stars as a motivated journalist named Vaishali Singh.
In the trailer, she faces powerful men and the system as such which saves these people time and again. It highlights Vaishali Singh's relentless fight for justice against the corrupt administration. She is assisted by Bhaskar Sinha, portrayed by Sanjay Mishra.
Bhakshak will stream on Netflix. It will be released on February 9.
Bhumi Pednekar on playing a journalist in Bhakshak
Speaking about her role to WION exclusively, Bhumi Pednekar said, "I've always held the profession in very high regard. I've always been in close quarters with the media. When I started researching for my role, I realised that the integrity that the job comes with, the passion the profession requires, and the dedication the community needs, especially when you need to stick to what you believe in and take that forward through the years, making sure that the right version of truth comes out without it being colored, biased...it's such a powerful medium. It is the only way we the common people can get information. Media has the power to change narratives, and correct narratives, so it comes with so much responsibility. That's why I was thrilled to get this role."
Bhumi is proud of playing such an important role. She added, "Vaishali is a woman journalist in a small town in India. I didn't even know that there is a circuit of such journalists in the country. They are the ones who crack stories before they get picked up. It's a job that requires guts and glory."
Watch Bhakshak trailer here:
Bhakshak is directed by Pulkit.