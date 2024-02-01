Bhumi Pednekar holds journalism in high regard: Watch her turn journo in Bhakshak trailer

Bhumi Pednekar on playing a journalist in Bhakshak

Speaking about her role to WION exclusively, Bhumi Pednekar said, "I've always held the profession in very high regard. I've always been in close quarters with the media. When I started researching for my role, I realised that the integrity that the job comes with, the passion the profession requires, and the dedication the community needs, especially when you need to stick to what you believe in and take that forward through the years, making sure that the right version of truth comes out without it being colored, biased...it's such a powerful medium. It is the only way we the common people can get information. Media has the power to change narratives, and correct narratives, so it comes with so much responsibility. That's why I was thrilled to get this role."