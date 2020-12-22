Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan reveals Akshay Kumar's look as Shah Jahan

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar dressed up as Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as he and actress Sara Ali Khan shot for their film 'Atrangi Re' at the Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday.



The superstar took to Instagram to share a BTS (behind the scene) video. The video sees the `Laxmii` actor dressed as Shah Jahan and holding a rose as he twirls in front of the gate of the great Taj Mahal, while the monument is seen in the background.

Khan also shared a glimpse of his Shah Jahan look with a picture on Instagram.



The picture sees the 53-year-old actor seated and posing with the rose in his hand. "Because it can`t get more Atrangi than this. Not Shah Jahan- Mr Kumar it is @akshaykumar," the `Love Aaj Kal` actor wrote in the caption.



Kumar and Khan began shooting for the Aanand L Rai directorial earlier this month. The flick also stars southern actor Dhanush.