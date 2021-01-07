Anushka Sharma slams publication for clicking pictures of her and Virat Kohli without consent

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma slammed a publication on Wednesday for clicking pictures of her and husband, cricketer Virat Kohli without their consent.



The couple, who are expecting their first child this month, was clicked at their Mumbai apartment on Wednesday. The actress shared the image of the two sitting at the balcony which was clicked by a photographer working for a media house and asked them to stop invading their privacy.



Anushka also stated that she had already requested the "said photographer and the publication" to not infringe on her privacy, but to no avail.



"Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now!" Anushka wrote on her Instagram story as she shared the image.





Ever since Anushka and Virat announced their pregnancy in August 2020, the actress has been sharing glimpses of her pregnancy journey on Instagram regularly. The actress has often shared photos of herself in various outfits, cradling her baby bump.

In a recent interview to Vogue, she mentioned how both Virat and she want to bring up their child away from the media glare. The actress is often clicked by the paparazzi when she is out for work or visiting the clinic for checkups.