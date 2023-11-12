Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting baby 2, actress sports baby bump in new video

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second baby. We now have visual proof and can finally put those rumours of her pregnancy to rest. Dressed in beautiful Indian attires, both Virat and Anushka stepped out and confirmed what everyone has been talking about for some time now.

In a video that paparazzi posted on social media, Anushka Sharma can be seen walking alongside Virat as the actress sports a baby bump. While Anushka is seen covering her bump with a dupatta but it’s hard to miss.