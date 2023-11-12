Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting baby 2, actress sports baby bump in new video
Story highlights
In a video that paparazzi posted on social media, Anushka Sharma can be seen walking alongside Virat as the actress sports a baby bump.
In a video that paparazzi posted on social media, Anushka Sharma can be seen walking alongside Virat as the actress sports a baby bump.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second baby. We now have visual proof and can finally put those rumours of her pregnancy to rest. Dressed in beautiful Indian attires, both Virat and Anushka stepped out and confirmed what everyone has been talking about for some time now.
In a video that paparazzi posted on social media, Anushka Sharma can be seen walking alongside Virat as the actress sports a baby bump. While Anushka is seen covering her bump with a dupatta but it’s hard to miss.
Watch the video here:
Fans have been ecstatic at the good news and have been flooding their social media with congratulatory messages for the couple. The couple are parents to daughter Vamika. They don't bring her out in the public much and make sure her face isn’t visible at most times in photos.
trending now
The actress will next be seen in her own production house’s film, Chakda Xpress, a biopic on Jhulan Goswami. It’s being said that Anushka Sharma will stay away from acting for some time since there is baby number 2 on the way. She was last seen in Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan with Katrina Kaif.