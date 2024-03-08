Anurag Kashyap slams independent filmmakers, says '90% of them are frauds'

Known for several critically acclaimed movies in Indian cinema, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap never shies away from letting out his thoughts. The Gangs of Wasseypur director has once again made headlines. This time for targetting independent filmmakers.

At an event held in Kolkata, Anurag talked about the industry and explained the kinds of directors and filmmakers it has.

“I firmly believe that every filmmaker should have the right to make every kind of film,” he said.

"I know most filmmakers personally, even the most problematic ones. The commercial filmmakers, the people behind films like KGF and Salaar, are of two kinds. There are the opportunists, and those who are very honest about only wanting to make money and make hit films," he added.

Further, the Kennedy director went on to slam independent filmmakers, who he termed as ''frauds''

“But the filmmakers who seem to be feminists, socialists, revolutionaries… Let me tell you that 90% of them are frauds. They’re all posturing. After so many years of trying to put together so many independent filmmakers, I’ve realised that independent filmmakers are the worst. Because all they’re doing is pulling each other down and calling each other names. What is the difference between the so-called intelligent people and the so-called fools? The fools are united. The ‘intelligent’ people are busy pulling each other down,” he added.

The director went on to say that the one thing he looks up to in a filmmaker is honesty, as he praised the Italian director Pier Paolo Pasolini. Talking about the Italian actor, he said, “We revere him now, but he wasn’t revered in his society. Kurosawa wasn’t popular as in Japan as he was internationally… I haven’t made a hit film in my life.”