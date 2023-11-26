Anurag Kashyap shares picture with Mads Mikkelson, calls him, 'the most fuc**ng amazing human being'
Bollywood filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap had a great time with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen. Kashyap met the Fantastic Beasts star at the Marrakech International Film Festival, where they both struck a pose while smoking.
The Gangs of Wasseypur director is currently in Morocco, attending the Arab world's largest film festivals. On Sunday (Nov 26), Anurag shared a carousel of photos with the actor.
In the picture, he and Mikkelsen are sitting beside each other, posing with cigars in their hands. Sharing the photos, the actor called Mads the most, ''fuck*** amazing human being.''
The caption reads, “Sharing a rolled up golden Virginia with @theofficialmads at @marrakechfilmfestival . The most fuckin’ amazing human being and a brilliant actor and so so much more .. stories that I will tell for life to my people . So much beautiful time spent drinking , talking and just hanging out…”
Both actors are looking dashing in black outfits.
Mads Mikkelsen, who is known for his work in Doctor Strange, Indian Jones and the Dial Of Destiny, and Fantastic Beasts, will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement honour.
Anurag Kashyap has been one of the prominent guests invited to the prestigious film festival. He has been continuously sharing photos with legendary actors like Willem Dafoe, Tilda Swinton and others.
Sharing a picture with the Spider-Man actor, he wrote,''With the amazing @willemdafoesact at @marrakechfilmfestival❤️.''
Another photo showed him posing with actress Tilda Swinton, he wrote, ''First night at the @marrakechfilmfestival with the most beautiful and amazing @swinton.tilda and the boss lady #JoannaHogg.''
The festival will run until December 2.