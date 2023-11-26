Ozzy Osbourne wishes to perform one last gig to say goodbye to his fans: 'I’ll die a happy man'

Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne is talking about his poor health, his wish to perform one last gig, and why he doesn't fear death anymore.



Ozzy has been struggling with several health issues lately. And, earlier this year, the 74-year-old singer was forced to cancel tour dates in his native UK and Europe due to his spinal injury. The musician is also suffering from Parkinson's disease.



During his interview with Rolling Stone UK, the singer shared his recent interaction with his wife, Sharon Osbourne.



“Look, I said to Sharon that I’d smoked a joint recently and she said, ‘What are you doing that for! It’ll f—king kill you,'” Ozzy said via THR. “I said, ‘How long do you want me to f–king live for?!’ At best, I’ve got ten years left and when you’re older, time picks up speed. Me and Sharon had our 41st wedding anniversary recently, and that’s just unbelievable to me!”

“I don’t fear dying, but I don’t want to have a long, painful and miserable existence,” he added. “I like the idea that if you have a terminal illness, you can go to a place in Switzerland and get it done quickly. I saw my father die of cancer.”



While chatting, the singer looked back at his drug and alcohol addiction days and said that he, ''should have been dead way before loads'' of his friends.



“All my drinking partners, I’ve realized they’re all fucking dead!” he said before adding, “The graveyard’s full of them! You’re dead and you’re dead and you’re dead.”



He added, “I should have been dead way before loads of them. Why am I the last man standing? I don’t understand any of it. Sometimes I look in the mirror and go, ‘Why the fuck did you make it?!’ I’m not boasting about any of it because I should have been dead a thousand times. I’ve had my stomach pumped God knows how many times.”



In 2019, Ozzy suffered major injuries after falling in a bathroom at his residence, which apparently exacerbated older injuries sustained during a bike accident in 2003. Since then, he has undergone several surgeries.



During his recent interview, he revealed that doctors found a tumour during a spinal surgery.



“It’s really knocked me about,” Osbourne said. “The second surgery went drastically wrong and virtually left me crippled. I thought I’d be up and running after the second and third, but with the last one they put a fucking rod in my spine. They found a tumour in one of the vertebrae, so they had to dig all that out too. It’s pretty rough, man, and my balance is all fucked up.”



The only thing that Ozzy wants now is to say a proper goodbye to all his millions of fans, who have been loyal to him for so many years.