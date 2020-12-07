Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap got into a verbal spat on Twitter?

It was a wild Sunday as Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and director Anurag Kashyap took on each other on Twitter. Call it a new drama or a marketing strategy for their upcoming project together ‘AK vs AK’, the duo trolled each other mercilessly.

Taking jibes at one another, fans of each faction Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap trended their names on Twitter. It started when Anil Kapoor tweeted to praise Delhi Crime team for their Emmys nomination and wrote, “Nice to finally see more of our people get international recognition”, to which Anurag Kashyap replied, “Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain? No? Achha... nomination?”

I've said it once and I'll say it again because they absolutely deserve it! Congratulations to the #DelhiCrime team! Nice to finally see more of our people get international recognition. @ShefaliShah_ #WelcomeToHollywood — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020 ×

Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain? No? Achha... nomination? 😜 https://t.co/P2ZuiPOUWP — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020 ×

Taking a jibe at his role in Slumdog Millionaire that was first offered to Shab Rukh Khan, Anurag said, "Says the k-k-k-ing of hand-me-down films. Weren't you the second choice for this film also?"

Says the k-k-k-ing of hand-me-down films. Weren’t you the second choice for this film also? https://t.co/7pfdatvIGr — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020 ×

Anil Kapoor said, "The closest you have come to an Oscar is watching Slumdog Millionaire win Oscars on TV. #TumseNaHoPayega."

The closest you have come to an Oscar is watching Slumdog Millionaire win Oscars on TV. #TumseNaHoPayega https://t.co/sZzCDhVvAA pic.twitter.com/YhZHKrEFfO — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020 ×

The Twitter exchange went on for quite a bit. Check out the entire Twitter thread here:

Hand-me-down or pick-me-up: I don’t care. Work is work. Tumhare jaise kaam dhoondte waqt baal toh nahi nochne padte. #actorlife https://t.co/bEu9TJFjNt — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020 ×

Sir, you don’t talk about hair. Aapko toh apne baal ke dum pe roles milte hain. #BaalBaalBaloo #TheJungleLife https://t.co/b4H5CtqFYi — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020 ×

Beta, you need serious skills to have a career like mine. Aise hi nahi chal rahi humari gaadi 40 saal se. #TheRealAK https://t.co/jsKErOnbUi — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020 ×

Sir har 40 saal purani gaadi ko vintage nahi kehte. Kuch ko khatara bhi kehte hain. #retirementcalling https://t.co/qzzX0v4lOZ pic.twitter.com/yS0cdX1yod — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020 ×

Abe meri gaadi 40 saal chali toh chali, teri toh abhi tak garage se hi nahi nikli hai. #thenationhasspoken https://t.co/irtLwDrJRB — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020 ×

Agar gaadi Race 3 ki ho toh it’s better that it stays in the garage only. #havemercy https://t.co/6dJQB0wD4d — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020 ×

#neverforget

Bombay velvet Box Office Returns = 43 Crores

Race 3 Box Office Returns = 300 Crores https://t.co/hG1IQC3Vav — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020 ×

The only reason why I’m crying is because I agreed to do this film with you. But don’t worry, I’m going to have the last laugh. #gameon https://t.co/aikOJvjkRE — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020 ×

The Twitter exchange is a part of promotional activity of their upcoming venture 'AK vs AK'. The Netflix film ‘AK vs AK’ is a story of a film director who kidnaps the daughter of a well-known movie star. As the star searches for his daughter in Mumbai, the director who has kidnapped his daughter films the search in real-time for his next film.