Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid again

Indian veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 again, he announced on his official Twitter handle.

“I have just tested CoViD + positive… all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also (sic),” he said. So far it is unknown how severe or moderate his symptoms are.

His fans were quick to express their concerns and wished the megastar a speedy recovery.

“May Almighty God bless you with a speedy recovery. May Beloved Avatar MeherBaba bless you with good health. You are a living legend and inspiration for everyone,” one of the fans tweeted.

This is the second time he has contracted the disease. In July 2020, he and his actor-son, Abhishek Bachchan, tested positive. Amitabh was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai city and was later released following a quick recovery.

Notably, earlier this year, one of the staff members of the 79-year-old’s bungalow, Jalsa, had tested positive. However, no member of the Bachchan family was affected.

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva", Vikas Bahl's "Goodbye", "UUnchai" and "Project K".

Apart from this, the legendary actor will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern along with Deepika Padukone.

