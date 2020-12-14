Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback pic from his teen days; check it here

Amitabh Bachchan was in a mood for throwbacks yesterday as he took to social media with a dated picture of self.

The 78-year-old actor shared a greyscale photograph which appears to be from his teen days.

Amitabh Bachchan recalled the days as he captioned it: "The innocence of youth... Overtaken now by the years of maturity and the rigours of life. Na jane kahan gaye wo din."

Soon after the picture surfaced on the net, Amitabh Bachchan’s fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages.

Amitabh Bachchan also posted a video from his current favourite spot (as established in one of his previous posts) - studio and he captioned it: "The most inspired locale - Saptaswar... Music, recordings and the joy of just being there ... Yabadabadooo."