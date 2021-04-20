Amitabh Bachchan lends vocals to Hanuman Chalisa for Kunal Kohli's new series Ramyug

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has been roped in for Kunal Kohli’s next venture, ‘Ramyug’. The series will stream on MXPlayer as it announced its voice artists.

The series will be directed by ‘Hum Tum’ fame Kunal Kohli.

The announcement teaser featured a special rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa featuring Amitabh Bachchan's voice and tabla by Ustad Zakir Hussain. The track is composed by Rahul Sharma.

The official Twitter handle of MX Player posted the video, while Kunal also reshared and captioned it, "Coming soon."

In 2018, Kohli had announced he would adapt the Hindu epic Ramayana titled ‘Ramyug ‘for the big screen.

Meanwhile, actor Vicky Kaushal will feature in ‘Ashwatthama’, playing the titular mythological Mahabharata character who was given the curse of immortality.