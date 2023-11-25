Amitabh Bachchan gifts his Juhu bungalow Prateeksha to daughter Shweta: Report

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly gifted his Juhu bungalow named Prateeksha to his daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The bungalow is located in the prime location of Mumbai's Juhu area and is valued at a whopping Rs 50.63 crore.



As per the documents obtained by Zapkey via Money Control, the gift deed for the property was executed on November 8, before Diwali. A stamp duty of Rs 50.65 lakh was paid for the transaction.



The bungalow is said to be Amitabh's first plot in Mumbai’s Juhu neighbourhood. The property is located on two plots of 890.47 sq m and 674 sq m in Juhu, Mumbai. The documents showed Amitabh and Jaya as donors and Shweta as donee.



Amitabh and Jaya have very fond memories of the bungalow. The actor used to live with his parents, Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. Even the name of the bungalow was given by his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan.



Big B's son, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot in Prateeksha in 2007.

The Bachchan family later relocated to their current residence, Jalsa, which is also in Mumbai's Juhu area. The two-storey bungalow is a popular tourist spot. The third bungalow that Amitabh owns is Janak which is used as an office by the actor.



Earlier this year, Bachchan purchased four units in a commercial complex in Andheri, Mumbai, for Rs 7.18 crore each. A few years back, he also bought a property in Mumbai for Rs 31 crore in Atlantis.



Shweta Bachchan Nanda is an author, former model and columnist. She's the author of the bestselling novel Paradise Towers.

Bachchan married Escorts Group businessman Nikhil Nanda on February 16, 1997. The couple has two children, daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, and son Agastya Nanda.



At the age of 81, Amitabh is one of the busiest actors in the industry. He was last seen in Tiger Shroff's film titled Ganapath: A Hero Is Born. Another project that he's currently working on is Kalki 2898. The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.