International Film Festival of India: Odh triumphs at 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow festival held in Goa

In a celebration of flourishing talent and compelling storytelling, the short film Odh emerged victorious at the 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow (CMOT) festival during the 54th International Film Festival of India held in Goa. The film, focusing on the poignant issue of receding beach lines in Goa, captivated audiences and judges alike, earning the coveted Best Film Award.

Amidst the jubilation, Prithul Kumar, Joint Secretary (Films) at the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Managing Director of NFDC, emphasised the significance of acknowledging genuine content in filmmaking. "Recognising true content in filmmaking will elevate India onto the global pedestal," he remarked, congratulating the winners and praising the platform provided by CMOT for young creative minds across the country.

Renowned filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, serving as a jury member for 75 CMOT, lauded the remarkable feat of creating a short film within 48 hours on the theme The Mission Life, blending diverse emotions such as introspection, hope, and protest seamlessly.

Commending all the films participating in the competition, Sircar underlined their relevance and thought-provoking nature, particularly their focus on safeguarding and preserving the environment. "Each film addresses crucial aspects of protecting our environment; in my eyes, all participants are already champions," he expressed.

Carter Pilcher, CEO of Shorts TV and another jury member, hailed the initiative of CMOT in providing a platform for budding creative minds to exhibit their talents, calling it nothing short of phenomenal.

The 75 CMOT event witnessed participants divided into five teams tasked with creating short films on the theme "Mission Life" within a stringent 48-hour timeframe. The competition, a brainchild conceived by the NFDC in collaboration with Shorts International, not only showcased these short films but also offered workshops and masterclass sessions curated by luminaries from the global cinematic realm.