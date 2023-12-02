Allu Arjun suffers a back pain while filming Pushpa 2 fight sequence, shooting postponed
Pushpa: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna as his wife Srivally, and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.
The shoot of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rise has been halted, reportedly due to the lead actor's health. The new schedule of the movie recently kicked off, and Arjun was shooting crucial dance scenes that gave him severe back pain.
The actor was shooting action and dance sequences in a heavy Jatara get-up at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. And, as per the reports, due to the heavy costume, the actor got back pain.
The shooting has been postponed to the second week of December. A source told HT, “Allu Arjun was in the jatara get-up to shoot for a song and a fight sequence. However, the costume and the vigorous scenes gave him severe back pain. Bunny was game to continue shooting despite it but Sukumar decided to take a break instead of affecting his health further.''
#Pushpa2TheRule Begins!!! pic.twitter.com/FH3ccxGHb8— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 7, 2023
In the first poster of Pushpa 2, the actor donned a striking and different look as Pushpa Raj. The actor was wearing a jatara get-up, comprising of a saree and gold jewellery and his face was painted in hues of blue, red, and green.
Earlier, while speaking to Pinkvilla, Fahadh had opened up about his role in Pushpa 2 and said, "The second part of Pushpa has a lot more of Bhanwar Singh. There is a lot of conflict happening between the two characters and the second part revolves around the conflict."
The first part of the action drama garnered a lot of attention and praise from fans as well as critics. The film went on to become the highest-grossing Telugu film.