Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor cheer Diljit Dosanjh's historic performance at Coachella

As Diljit Dosanjh created history at Coachella Music Festival, several Indian celebrities congratulated the singer and cheered him on social media. Actors Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and others have all praised Dosanjh who became the first Punjabi singer to perform at the iconic music festival in California on Sunday.



Alia, who shared screen space with Dosanjh in Udta Punjab (2016), called his performance 'epic', while Sonam shared that she wished she could have seen it live.



Dosanjh shared a clip of his Coachella performance on Instagram and asked fans to tune into the live stream of the festival on YouTube.



In the video, he can be seen performing onstage with his band and a group of Punjabi background dancers. The singer is dressed in black, highlighted with a black turban and yellow gloves.

Alia Bhatt shared Diljit's video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, " EPIC!!!!!" and added the added clapping hands and party face emojis as she tagged the singer-actor. Their co-star in Udta Punjab, Kareena Kapoor too shared the video and wrote, "The OG, UFFF' and added star and heart emoji.





Kapoor and Dosanjh have also worked in Good Newwz together.



Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor also added the video on her Instagram Stories and stated, "Insane! I wish I was there!" DJ and American music producer Diplo was also seen dancing in the crowd to Diljit's songs at Coachella.

Several Bollywood celebrities and fellow artists also hailed Diljit for his career achievement. Badshah commented with an Indian flag, while rapper Divine dropped a fire emoji. Actor Arjun Rampal wrote, "A true rock star legend."

Punjabi artiste Jassie Gill also commented with several fire emojis while rapper Raja Kumari added, "HISTORY!"

South-Asian artistes have got good representation at the US music festival. Apart from Diljit Dosanjh, Pakistani singer Ali Sethi, Bangladeshi-origin producer Jai Wolf, and Indian rapper Rajakumari also performed at the festival on Sunday.