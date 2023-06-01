Alia Bhatt joins Julia Roberts, Idris Elba in Gucci's new video on gender equality

Alia Bhatt continues to make waves in the fashion world with her role as Gucci’s brand ambassador. The actress is the first Indian to assume this position. Now, Alia has added another feather to her cap as the luxury brand’s face. In a new video released as part of Gucci Chime's 10th-anniversary campaign, Alia Bhatt joined global icons like Idris Elba, Julia Roberts, Salma Hayek, Serena Williams and John Legend to promote gender equality.

Sharing the video, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Excited to be chiming in for Gucci Chime's 10th Anniversary Campaign!" The video features Alia alongside Julia Garner, Julia Roberts, Idris Elba, John Legend and Serena Williams. The celebrities declare their support for gender equality and their commitment to "education, strength and dignity". The video concludes with Idris Elba saying, "We chime as one."

Last month, Alia Bhatt made an appearance at the Gucci Cruise show in Seoul, South Korea. She looked stunning in a little black dress. To complement her look, the Dear Zindagi star opted for black heels and carried a Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag.

Alia Bhatt was last seen alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra: Part One. The movie emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2022. Alia is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead. The first-look posters of the film were released on Karan Johar's birthday.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.