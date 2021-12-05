Akshay Kumar's sweet message for Diu as he wraps 'Ram Setu' schedule: Tujhe dil diya

Akshay Kumar's Diu schedule of 'Ram Setu' has come to end and the superstar is certainly emotional about the place. He shared a photo of himself from Diu, saying that he has gathered amazing memories there and will cherish them forever.



Directed by Abhishek Sharma, 'Ram Setu' also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles.

In October, Akshay Kumar had finished the Ooty leg of 'Ram Setu'. On December 5, the actor announced the film's Diu schedule has also come to an end. Shared a picture from Diu and he wrote, "Taking back amazing memories of Diu as we end a schedule of #RamSetu. Natural beauty, lovely people, don’t miss the famous Pani Kotha fortress-jail at the back. The place is an incredible gem wrapped in history. Diu tujhe dil diya (sic)."

Taking back amazing memories of Diu as we end a schedule of #RamSetu. Natural beauty, lovely people, don’t miss the famous Pani Kotha fortress-jail at the back. The place is an incredible gem wrapped in history. Diu tujhe dil diya ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LWck7blngj — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 5, 2021 ×

The mahurat shot of 'Ram Setu' happened in Ayodhya back on March 18. Sharing the photo, he wrote at the time, "The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me (sic)."

'Ram Setu' is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Lyca Productions and Vikram Malhotra.

