Crying buckets! Pink's video call with dying fan restores faith in celebrity role models

Grammy-winning singer Pink has displayed a sweet act of kindness that has got internet users showering praises on her, and rightly so!



It so happened that a dying super fan of the singer, named Diane Berberian, had a bucket list to fulfil that involved talking to her favourite musician: Pink.



Diane is a veteran elite runner and Ironman triathlete, who is, sadly, in the final stages of her life under hospice care after being diagnosed with cancer.

No matter how harsh the truth is, Diane did not sit back home and wait for the inevitable to befall. Instead, she has been spending the last few months of her life ticking off items from her bucket list.



And Pink, always known for being a kind celebrity, was not going to deprive Diane of her wish.



The duo spoke over Zoom for about 30 minutes recently, and the lady posted a part of that chat on Facebook on Novmber 27 with the caption, "THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO TOOK THE TIME TO TRY AND MAKE CONNECTIONS... OUR DREAM CAME TRUE!!!!! Pink sang We Are the Champions. Will try to share later."



"You are a legend," Pink told Berberian. "You know that, right? You are a legend."



"I admire that she is a woman who seeks her truth; she's strong, she's bold and that's who Philly girls are," Berberian told NBC News.

Diane Berberian has bone cancer that has reached her liver. As per reports, one year ago she was told that she would live for just another month. But she took that as a challenge, has been living her life to the fullest and has since had a day in Boston named for her. Diane's also thrown out the first pitch at Fenway Park and dropped the puck at a Philadelphia Flyers game, reports claim.



On November 21, the cancer patient participated in the Philadelphia Marathon with help from friends.

A big fan of Pink's, Berberian told her, "Most of my days start with the song of the day and it's a Pink song usually. When I race, it's always a Pink song."



Pink sang 'We Are the Champions' during the call.

"You have a kind of bravery that I don't understand. You're bringing comfort to other people while you're walking. You're walking through this," Pink told Berberian.