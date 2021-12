Yearender 2021: Britney Spears to Armie Hammer: Celebs who got mired in controversies this year

This year, Hollywood celebrities life was full of controversies. From Britney Spears' bombshell testimony to Bill Cosby walking out free after spending three years in prison over the sexual assault charge, here is a list of celebrities who have been in the news for the wrong reasons.

Bill Cosby

The comedian Bill Cosby, who built a name in the entertainment empire by playing a fatherly figure from his famous show 'Cosby Show' on NBC to the animated 'Fat Albert' series, walked free after spending three years in prison.

A US court overturned a comedian's conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 15 years ago, allowing his release from prison, in a blow to the #MeToo movement.

Cosby was convicted in 2018 of assaulting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia mansion in 2004.

(Photograph:Zee News Network)