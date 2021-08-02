Akshay Kumar's 'Bellbottom' will be Bollywood's first big release post second wave, to be available in 3D, 2D

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bellbottom' will be the first big Bollywood release in theatres post lockdown due to second wave of coronavirus. The film, which has been produced by Pooja Entertainment, will be releasing in theatres in 2D as well as 3D formats.



The sneak peeks into the film, the teasers, the foot-tapping music and the star cast have already made a huge impression on fans and now this announcement will make them even more impatient to catch the film in the theatres.

The sheer impact of the film's release date announcement, has had the inner trade circles and distributors talking.

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi and is directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

'Bellbottom' written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh is set to release on 19th August, 2021.