Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' is ready to release in theatres on this date

On Friday, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar announced that his much-anticipated movie ‘Bell Bottom’ will arrive in cinemas on August 19 this year.



The espionage-thriller was originally slated to release in April but was postponed to July 27 owing to the deadly second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in India.



Now that film theaters have started to open around the world, the makers of the film have locked on a new release date for the movie.

"Mission: To Entertain you on the BIG SCREEN. Date: August 19, 2021. Announcing the arrival of #BellBottom! #BellBottomInCinemasAug19," Akshay captioned his social media post.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, ‘Bell Bottom’ is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and is set in the 80s revolving around one of India’s forgotten heroes.